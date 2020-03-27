Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Billion Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Walmart worth $2,537,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

