Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Billion Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Chevron worth $3,328,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 8,747,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,550,888. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

