Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Billion Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Verizon Communications worth $3,829,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 10,963,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,844,112. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

