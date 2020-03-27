Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Cigna worth $1,113,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. 160,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,712. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.37. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

