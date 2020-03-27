Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Visa worth $5,106,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. 8,046,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.53. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

