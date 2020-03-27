Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Cisco Systems worth $2,940,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $39.21. 11,347,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,029,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

