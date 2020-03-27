Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 165,557 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Accenture worth $2,215,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 250,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 1,630,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

