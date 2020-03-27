Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 187,514 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Boeing worth $2,333,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Boeing stock traded down $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.87. 31,749,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,900,368. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.24. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.