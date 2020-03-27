Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,155,322 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,923,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

