Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 231,245 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of CME Group worth $1,123,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $173.39. The stock had a trading volume of 112,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

