Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 535,813 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,246,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

