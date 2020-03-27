Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 685,744 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,629,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,900. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

