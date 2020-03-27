Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 904,426 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Intel worth $4,124,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 12,222,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,559,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

