Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,315,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 20,622,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

