Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of NVIDIA worth $2,032,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.19. 7,052,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

