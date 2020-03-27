Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Philip Morris International worth $2,190,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 795,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 249,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,840. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

