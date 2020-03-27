Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 245,685 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Mondelez International worth $1,150,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,845,000 after buying an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 2,817,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,889,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.