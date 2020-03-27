Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,466,636 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,192,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,466,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Oracle worth $1,649,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,087,940. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

