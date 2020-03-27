Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 496,658 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,460,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of QUALCOMM worth $1,449,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 4,266,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611,702. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.