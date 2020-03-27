Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,935,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,244 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Citigroup worth $2,545,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $44.49. 11,259,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,756. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.