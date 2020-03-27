George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised George Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. George Weston has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.73.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.