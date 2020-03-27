German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Lee A. Mitchell Sells 8,331 Shares

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GABC stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $26.44. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,678. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

