Gexan Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $35,325.38 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.01070965 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00175864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 189.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007386 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

