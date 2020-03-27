GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

