GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 27th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 28,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.