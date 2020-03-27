Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,134 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. 16,498,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.