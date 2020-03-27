GINcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $378.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. GINcoin has a market cap of $32,910.65 and $378.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.02060085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.03376344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00599022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00755782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076473 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00488408 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015057 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

