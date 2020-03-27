Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

GBCI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 511,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,273. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

