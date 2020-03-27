Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $415.26 million, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,735,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 319,653 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 517.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 237,022 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 218,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.