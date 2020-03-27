Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Gladstone Land worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

