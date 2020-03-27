Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:AMCI) Financial Contrast

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 39.60% 12.85% 6.78% Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 2.48 $43.38 million N/A N/A Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

