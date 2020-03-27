Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ: ENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/16/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/14/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/3/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

2/26/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

2/21/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – Global Eagle Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ:ENT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 13,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,452. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment Inc alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.