Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $197.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. 926,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.