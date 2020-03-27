Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $7.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.96. 2,492,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,144. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.