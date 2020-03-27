Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 492.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.94% of Globant worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Globant by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,546,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $89.40 on Friday. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.