Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 88,578 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 843,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,044. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.