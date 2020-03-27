Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 278,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,230. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,562,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,601,000 after buying an additional 352,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

