GNY Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. GNY has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $3,196.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

