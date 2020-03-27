GoByte Price Hits $0.0243 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. GoByte has a market cap of $175,464.70 and $11,258.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,212,600 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

