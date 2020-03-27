Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Godaddy reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 1,921,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Godaddy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

