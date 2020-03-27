Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.27% of Godaddy worth $499,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 794,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

