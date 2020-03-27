Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 1,144,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,882. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gold Resource from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

