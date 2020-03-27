GoldFund Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $50,756.97 and approximately $2,826.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

