Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -4.00

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

