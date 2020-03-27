Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $21.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PING. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of PING traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,560. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $9,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

