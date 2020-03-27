Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $38.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

