Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,596 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 14.77% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $39,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of XPH opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

