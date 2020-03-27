Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 949,611 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of International Game Technology worth $40,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in International Game Technology by 456.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 1,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:IGT opened at $6.73 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

