Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Guidewire Software worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

