Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $39,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

